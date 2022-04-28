Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.89% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

TRQ opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

