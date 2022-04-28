Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 715,775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.40% of EnLink Midstream worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

