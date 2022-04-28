Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

