Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.71 Million Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 70.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.