Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.