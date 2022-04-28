Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.93 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $26,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

