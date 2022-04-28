Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.36 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of MAG Silver worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $21,661,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $2,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.