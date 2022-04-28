Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $30.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.