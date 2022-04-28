Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $44.66 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $44,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.