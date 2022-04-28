Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $61.27 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $61,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

