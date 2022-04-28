Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $62.31 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,386 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $62,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

