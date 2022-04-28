Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $57,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

