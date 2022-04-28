Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $26.45 Million in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,365,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

