Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 672.55% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $54,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $167.91.

