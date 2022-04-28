Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,675 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $48,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

