Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 132,489 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE CIM opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

