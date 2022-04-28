Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 37,684 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

