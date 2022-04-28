Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $95,261,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.19. 3,548,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.18. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.