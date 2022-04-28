Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 3,035 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health stock remained flat at $$100.85 on Thursday. 5,887,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,665 shares of company stock worth $16,587,252 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

