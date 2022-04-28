Miramar Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.22. 13,490,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,896,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

