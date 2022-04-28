Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $347.93 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $347.93 or 0.00877497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $399,359.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.71 or 0.07366180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051398 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,113 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

