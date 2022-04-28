Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,035.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $99.52 or 0.00252049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $411,035.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,017 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

