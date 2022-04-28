MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.37 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-2.52 EPS.

MKSI traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

