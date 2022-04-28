MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.04-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.50 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

