Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,772,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,098 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

