Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,772,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,098 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
