Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.16. 20,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.26. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.