Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 191,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,833. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

