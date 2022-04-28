Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives $2.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

