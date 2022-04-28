MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $357,498.29 and $26.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

