Morgan Stanley Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $96.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

NYSE:AA opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $4,012,092 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

