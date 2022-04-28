Morgan Stanley Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $151.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.02. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

