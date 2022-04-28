Morgan Stanley Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $90.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.96.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

