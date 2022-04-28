Morgan Stanley Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

