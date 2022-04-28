Morgan Stanley Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.