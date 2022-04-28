Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

