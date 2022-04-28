Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

MSGM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

MSGM opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -3.78. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 219.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

