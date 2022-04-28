MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

MSA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 261,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,958. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

