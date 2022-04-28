Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 43,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 74,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

