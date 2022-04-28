MurAll Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $935,936.80 and $53,259.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00032259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.