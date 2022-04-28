Naka Bodhi Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $238,953.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $621,917.55 and $238,953.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07366786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00055833 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

