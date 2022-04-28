Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,600.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $6,600.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00005450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00775605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00198150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022890 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.