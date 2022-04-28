Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 39810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

