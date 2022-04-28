Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 39810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
A number of brokerages have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.