NatWest Group (NWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

