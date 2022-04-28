Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce $320.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $361.00 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.