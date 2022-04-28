Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

NAVI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 26,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navient by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

