Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $914.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

