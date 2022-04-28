NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

