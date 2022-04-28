NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 157,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,535. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NCR by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

