NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

NCR traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,535. NCR has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NCR by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

