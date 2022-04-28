Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.49). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,964. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.