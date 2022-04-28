Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.49). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,964. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.