Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 7.5%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 164,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,419,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

